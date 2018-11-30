English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Lakshya Sen impresses at Tata Open

By Pti
Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen

Mumbai, November 30: Budding shuttler Lakshya Sen was impressive at the Tata Open Indian International Challenge as he cruised past his first round and pre-quarter round opponents in Mumbai on Thursday (November 29).

Sen, seeded second for the tournament, won the round 1 match against Hong Kong's Chan Yan Chak 21-18, 21-15 and went on to defeat compatriot Daniel Farid in the pre-quarters in straight sets 21-9, 21-17, said a media release.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles section, Sumeeth Reddy and Puja Dandu were through to the quarter-finals, beating Gaurav Deswal and Tapaswini Samantarey 21-14 21-17.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: badminton lakshya sen india mumbai
    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue