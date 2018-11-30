Lakshya Sen impresses at Tata Open

Sen, seeded second for the tournament, won the round 1 match against Hong Kong's Chan Yan Chak 21-18, 21-15 and went on to defeat compatriot Daniel Farid in the pre-quarters in straight sets 21-9, 21-17, said a media release.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles section, Sumeeth Reddy and Puja Dandu were through to the quarter-finals, beating Gaurav Deswal and Tapaswini Samantarey 21-14 21-17.