Srikanth one step away from third Super Series title

Bengaluru, October 21: India's Kidambi Srikanth is just one step away from winning his third Super Series Premier badminton title after beating Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-18, 21-17 to reach the men's singles final of the $750,000 Denmark Open in Odense.

In the final, he will take on South Korea's Lee Hyun Il, who beat compatriot and world No. 2 Son Wan Ho 25-23, 18-21, 21-17 in the other last-four encounter that lasted an hour and 31 minutes.

The 25-year-old Indian, who clinched the Indonesia Open and Australian Open this year was pleased with his form at the Odense Sports Park and tweeted after the win.

Good straight sets win today and very happy with my performance. Excited to get back on court tomorrow. #denmarkopen #believe #achieve pic.twitter.com/U7CdxnTg0v — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) October 21, 2017

A 2-2 head-to-head record in career meetings -- all of which had gone to the decider -- meant nothing as Srikanth towered over Wong, showing better control and anticipation in the 39-minute semifinal duel.

"I feel great. I really wanted to do well. Our game is similar but I was more patient and though I made some errors initially I learnt quickly. Next is Lee whom I have not played and I think he will be a tricky player to beat," Srikanth said.

PTI adds

Srikanth and Wong split the initial six points before the Indian moved ahead with his rival struggling with the length of his shots. He eventually had a healthy 11-6 lead after dominating a net exchange.

Wong made it 10-13 after the interval but Srikanth showed better anticipation to lead 15-10. A body smash helped Wong to make it 12-15 and then 15-18 but Srikanth didn't lose his patience and managed to control the rallies.

Srikanth went into game point when Wong's return got buried in the net. Srikanth himself made a net error before pushing the shuttle to the back of the court as an out of position Wong sent it sailing wide.

In the second game, Srikanth zoomed to a 4-0 lead but a few unforced errors at the net helped Wong to make it 3-4 in his favour. He then unleashed a smash to claw back. The Indian again surged to 7-5 lead when Wong served out.

Srikanth, who won the China Open Super Series Premier in 2014, showed great athleticism when he dived and then smashed to grab a point to make it 8-6.

However, Wong managed to surpass the Indian and pocket a 11-9 lead at the break.

After the break, Srikanth, who had won the Indian Open Super Series in 2015, reeled off three straight points to turn the tables and lead 14-12 with Wong committing two unforced errors.

A jump cross court smash took Srikanth to 16-15 and he then capitalised on it, extending the advantage to 18-15.

A net error from Wong gave him another point but the Indian hit wide. He then pushed the shuttle to the back to grab three match points and converted it after winning a long rally.

About the finals

The finals begin at 12 noon local time (3.30pm IST) and Srikanth is likely to enter the courts around 8pm IST.