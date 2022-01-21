Syed Modi International 2022: PV Sindhu reaches semifinals, HS Prannoy crashes out

Sindhu lost to Thai shuttler last week in the Yonex-Sunrises India Open, but the ace Indian shuttler avoided a repeat this week by beating Katethong 11-21, 21-12, 21-17 in the women's singles quarterfinals match that lasted for an hour and 5 minutes.

Sindhu will next face Russian fifth seed Evgeniya Kosetskaya, who reached the semis after straight games win against Czech Republic's Tereza Svabíkova 21-8, 21-14.

However, it was end of the road for HS Prannoy, who crashed out of the tournament following a straight-game defeat to Arnaud Merkle of France in the men's singles quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Indian, a former top 10 player, lost 19-21 16-21 to his French opponent in a 59-minute quarterfinal match.

All joy was not lost for Indian men's singles competitors as Mithun Manjunath advanced to the semifinals after beating Sergey Sirant of Russia 11-21 21-12 21-18 in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and one minute. Manjunath will face Merkle in the semifinals.

In the other women's singles matches, Malvika Bansod eased past compatriot Akarshi Kashyap in straight games (21-11, 21-11) to set up a semifinal meeting with Anupama Upadhyaya, who beat Samiya Imad Farooqui in a closely contested last 8 match.

In the mixed doubles event, the Indian pair of MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly beat the eight seeded French duo of William Villeger and Anne Tran 24-22 21-17 in the quarterfinal match that lasted 42 minutes.

Arjun and Jolly will face compatriots and seventh seeded pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto in the semifinals.

Jolly later partnered Gayatri Gopichand Puella to reach the semifinal of the women's doubles competition.

In the other women's doubles quarterfinals, India's Ramya Venkatesh Chickmenahalli and Apeksha Nayak conceded a walkover to eight seeded Malaysian pair of Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing.

Meanwhile, the pair of Haritha Manazhiyil and Ashna Roy booked a semifinal meeting with Malaysian eighth seeded pair Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing.

(With inputs from Agencies)