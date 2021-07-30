Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu v Tai Tzu-ying Semifinal: Date, IST Time, Head to head, TV telecast, Live streaming

Mirabai Chanu had won a silver in weightlifting and boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured at least of a bronze in 69kg boxing. Now, Sindhu, a silver medal winner in the Rio Olympics, could add another to the list in Tokyo.

Standing between her and final a berth is a formidable opponent - Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei, the current world No 1. Here MyKhel offers head to head and TV info of the semifinal match at Tokyo Olympics.

1. Head to Head - PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying

Tai has a commanding record against Sindhu. In 18 matches between so far, the Taipei girl has won 13 matches to Sindhu's 5. In fact, the 27-year-old Tai holds the record of the most number of weeks as World No 1.

2. What happened in Quarterfinals

The seventh seed Sindhu was at her best against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, beating her opponent 21-13, 22-20 and the Indian is yet to drop a game in this Olympics. The match ended in 56 minutes though there were a few tight moments, particularly in the second game when the Japanese tried to mount a fightback. On the contrary, Tai was stretched by fifth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand before winning 14-21, 21-18, 21-18. Sindhu will be eager to continue her good momentum while Tai would like to believe that the tough phase is past her.

3. TV info - Live telecast, Live streaming, tine in IST

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. The match is scheduled for a 2.30 PM IST start. You can also follow live updates of the women's singles semifinal through MyKhel.