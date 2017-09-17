Twitterati hail PV Sindhu as she becomes first Indian to clinch Korean Open

New Delhi, Sep 17: Star India shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday exacted revenge of her World Championship final defeat as she edged Japan's Nozomi Okuhara to clinch the women's singles title at the Korea Open Super Series.

Super Sindhu crowned champion in Korea

India's Olympic silver medallist shuttler Sindhu won the game in a thrilling summit clash. The 22-year-old Indian overcame eighth-seeded Okuhara 22 -20 11-21 20-18 in yet another energy-sapping contest that lasted an hour and 23 minutes to win the USD 600,000 tournament.

Sindhu had lost to Okuhara in the World Championship final in Glasgow last month in an epic battle which was described by experts as the best in many years.

Today, she turned the tables on the Japanese to become the first Indian to win this Korea Super Series. Expectations of yet another edge-of-the-seat thriller were raised after Sindhu and Okuhara set up a summit clash for the second time in little over three weeks.

The match did not go the distance like the previous marathon World Championship final but Sindhu put her best foot forward to ensure the trophy does not elude her this time.

The young Hyderabadi shuttler was congratulated as she overcame her opponent in the marathon match.

Here's how Sindhu was hailed for adding another title to her cabinet:

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on emerging victorious in the Korea Open Super Series. India is immensely proud of her accomplishment: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2017

At 22 Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is a legend. What a player ! Congratulations on this stunning finals win.Most breathtaking badminton @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/qIrwaMbk37 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 17, 2017

T 2550 - YEEEEEAAAHHHHHH !! SHE HAS DONE IT !! PV SINDHU WINS THE SUPER SERIES, IN KOREA .. 1ST INDIAN TO DO SO .. SWEET REVENGE !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/032W8vxdJX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2017

PV Sindhu scripts history in Seoul!



She becomes the first Indian to win #KoreaSS and avenges her Glasgow loss. Congratulations! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/tRWORExdrG — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) September 17, 2017

You tried, you failed, you believed & in the end you are an inspiration for the nation! A victory like none other. Congrats, @Pvsindhu1! 🏸 pic.twitter.com/OA2j0FnDwa — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2017

Wonderful. Another step up the ladder for @Pvsindhu1. One of our finest sports stories. Following her will be fun — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 17, 2017

Fascinating display of badminton by PV Sindhu !

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 💐for winning #KoreaOpen2017 🏆🏸🇮🇳

Proud moment for India 💪 pic.twitter.com/ypzaqBWCK4 — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) September 17, 2017

What a brilliant game by @PVSindhu1! Congrats on winning #KoreaSS! India is proud of you! May the victories never stop coming! — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 17, 2017

#SindhuVsOkuhara is turning out to be 1 of the great sporting rivalries.Many congrats to @Pvsindhu1 for an exceptional victory in the finals pic.twitter.com/QrkzMfTn7N — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 17, 2017

Wowww Sindhu bindhuuuuu @Pvsindhu1 😘 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 17, 2017