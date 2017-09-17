Home » Badminton » News »Twitterati hail PV Sindhu as she becomes first Indian to clinch Korean Open

New Delhi, Sep 17: Star India shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday exacted revenge of her World Championship final defeat as she edged Japan's Nozomi Okuhara to clinch the women's singles title at the Korea Open Super Series.

India's Olympic silver medallist shuttler Sindhu won the game in a thrilling summit clash. The 22-year-old Indian overcame eighth-seeded Okuhara 22 -20 11-21 20-18 in yet another energy-sapping contest that lasted an hour and 23 minutes to win the USD 600,000 tournament.

Sindhu had lost to Okuhara in the World Championship final in Glasgow last month in an epic battle which was described by experts as the best in many years.

Today, she turned the tables on the Japanese to become the first Indian to win this Korea Super Series. Expectations of yet another edge-of-the-seat thriller were raised after Sindhu and Okuhara set up a summit clash for the second time in little over three weeks.

The match did not go the distance like the previous marathon World Championship final but Sindhu put her best foot forward to ensure the trophy does not elude her this time.

The young Hyderabadi shuttler was congratulated as she overcame her opponent in the marathon match.

Here's how Sindhu was hailed for adding another title to her cabinet:

Story first published: Sunday, September 17, 2017, 16:19 [IST]
