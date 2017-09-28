1st Test, Day 1: Dean Elgar sparkles alongside debutant Aiden Markram

Potchefstroom, Sep 29: Dean Elgar's ninth Test century put South Africa firmly in control of the first Test against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom, the hosts ending day one on 298-1.

Elgar (128 not out) combined with debutant Aiden Markram for a superb stand of 196 - a total greater than the Proteas' previous 14 opening partnerships combined.

Markram's Test bow could have been even better had it not been for a mix-up that saw the 22-year-old's innings curtailed at 97.

That wicket did not knock South Africa off their stride and Hashim Amla's unbeaten 68, coupled with Elgar's star turn, sees them head into Friday's second day high on confidence.

"I am more than happy with 97. If you had asked me yesterday that I will get that score I would have taken it."- A. Markram pic.twitter.com/4FDlN7xdyY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 28, 2017

South Africa lost the toss and were put into bat, and an edgy start from Markram gave way to a more relaxed performance after he brought up his 50, the Bangladesh bowlers struggling to find a breakthrough.

However, it was Elgar's eagerness to bring up his own century that ultimately cost Markram his place in the middle.

Batting on 99 in the final over before tea, Elgar stepped out of his crease in a bid to make a quick single.

But his immediate rethink came too late for Markram, who found himself stranded and vulnerable to the run out - an opportunity that was snapped up by the grateful tourists.

Aside from Mehidy Hasan Miraz's removal of the bails to see off Markram, it was a dismal day for the bowlers, who continued to struggle following Amla's arrival at the crease.

Source: OPTA