6th IDCA T20 National Cricket Championship 2022: Haryana beat Maharashtra to clinch trophy

Haryana and Maharashtra teams made it to the semi-final match of this competition organised at Eklavya Stadium, Agra in collaboration with Villoo Poonawalla Foundation.

In the quarter-finals, teams from Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra secured their places. In this mega competition that started from Nov. 14th, the Man of the Match title was given to Amit Yadav, the Man of Best Batman was Akash Singh (Haryana), and Kuldeep Singh was awarded Man of the Best Bowler.

The runner-up team was felicitated with trophy and medals, and the winning team Haryana with the champions trophy and memento.

Shri Nirmal Giri (Kailash Mandir Mahant) registered his presence as the chief guest in the final match of the competition. MP Singh, the veteran Coach for the IDCA teams, who also was the coach for MS Dhoni was also present as the Guest of honour at the closing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Jain, President of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, "This was a mega tournament. I am thankful to the host UPDCA President & Managing Committee members for organising this tournament in Agra, UP. Our sponsors have been our pillars of support, we are extremely grateful for their belief in the cause of deaf cricket. Thankful to all administration teams of 17 states who supported their teams to play their best. Congratulations to the winners Haryana team & runner up Maharashtra team."

Jaswinder Narang, CEO, Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with IDCA for the National Cricket Championship for the Deaf. Sports have the power to inspire and unite people. As the 'Support Partner' of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, we stand by our commitment to promote sports amongst the differently-abled youth of the country."

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, "I was impressed by the scale and size of this huge tournament. Congratulations to IDCA President Sumit Jain for bringing 350 talented deaf cricket players to play with each other and providing this platform. It's not about winning and losing. Every sportsperson here today is a hero and we are proud of all of them for striving to make a mark in the society. Many congrats to the winners Haryana team and runner-up Maharashtra team."

