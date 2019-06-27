ICC World Cup 2019: A change of India's jersey colour at World Cup makes little difference

The game's global governing body has asked teams having similar colour kits to choose a different kit so that a clash is averted.

Besides India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka have also been asked to opt for an away kit because of their similar blue and green kits. Only England, being the hosts, and Pakistan have been allowed to wear their original colours for all games.

There has been a lot of speculation over India's 'away' kit as it was not revealed till the last moment. On Wednesday, the ICC was quoted as saying that the BCCI was given the colours to choose from and the Board of Control for Cricket in India went for the colour combination that it found suitable.

Allegations of saffronisation!

As it is with every other issue in India, a controversy has broken out over the choice of colour and it has attained political dimensions as well. Parties opposed to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have brought allegations that even the national cricket team has not been spared from "saffronisation" and protested against the move.

It is though quite difficult to imagine how picking an orange colour, which is already present in some form in India's cricket jersey, leads to 'saffronisation'.

With India set to complete six matches out of nine on Thursday when they take on the West Indies, a new colour doesn't make any difference apart from an academic change. But even that has led to a big uproar which is baseless. The Indian fans and all those who are sensing a conspiracy in India's new jersey, should focus more on the players' performance in the remaining mission at the World Cup.