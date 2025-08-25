Cricket AB de Villiers set for RCB return? South Africa legend makes massive Revelation By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 14:49 [IST]

When you think of the Indian Premier League, few names shine as brightly as AB de Villiers. The South African genius, fondly called Mr. 360°, is not just a cricketer-he is an emotion for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans.

From breathtaking chases to jaw-dropping partnerships with Virat Kohli, AB has been one of RCB's greatest icons and remains a fan favourite years after hanging up his boots.

His record speaks volumes-4,522 runs in 157 matches for RCB, with an astonishing strike rate of 158.33 and an average of 41.10. Add to that two centuries, 37 fifties, and unforgettable knocks under pressure, and you know why Bengaluru still chants his name. Now, just when fans thought ABD's RCB chapter was closed, the legend has dropped a hint that could electrify IPL 2026.

AB de Villiers Eyeing a Comeback to RCB in a New Role?

After retiring from all forms of cricket in 2021, de Villiers has now admitted that he might wear the RCB red once again, but this time, perhaps not as a player. Speaking about his future, he revealed:

"I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role, but committing to a full season in a professional capacity is really tricky, and I believe those days are done. That said, you never say never. My heart is with RCB and always will be. So, if the franchise feels there's a role for me (as a coach or mentor), when my time is right and ready, it will definitely be RCB."

This statement has set pulses racing among RCB fans, with many now hopeful of seeing their hero back in the dugout ahead of IPL 2026.

Why RCB and Not Anywhere Else?

De Villiers began his IPL journey with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008, but it was only after moving to RCB in 2011 that he truly became a legend. His bond with the city, the team, and its passionate fans is unlike any other.

When asked about a potential role, de Villiers made it clear: if there's an IPL franchise he'd love to be associated with, it could only be RCB. After all, this is the side that inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside Chris Gayle-a tribute to his extraordinary contributions.

If ABD steps into a coaching or mentoring role, RCB could gain much more than just cricketing insights. His calm under pressure, innovative batting mindset, and strong bond with Virat Kohli could inspire the next wave of RCB stars.