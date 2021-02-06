Cricket
Abu Dhabi T10 final: Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors: Date, India timing, TV channel, Live streaming details

By
Abu Dhabi, February 6: Delhi Bulls will face Northern Warriors here on Sunday (February 7) in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10. It will be a match worthy of the final as the both Bulls and Warriors have had a good run in the tournament, head and shoulders above the rest.

MyKhel offers you an essential guide to the Abu Dhabi T10 final including timing, TV channel etc. Stay tuned.

The Abu Dhabi T10 final will be played on Sunday (February 7) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 9.30 PM IST.

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks. The Live streaming will be on Sony LIV app.

Delhi Bulls: Adam Lyth, Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young.

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Andre Russell, Junaid Siddique, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin, Waseem Muhammad.

Warriors: Northern Warriors' power hitters Lendl Simmons and Rovman Powell led their team into the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 as the side defeated Team Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator by 7 wickets.

Delhi Bulls: Delhi Bulls captain Dwayne Bravo, Waqas Maqsood and Nyeem Young destroyed the strong Northern Warriors batting to restrict them to 97 for 7 and place their team in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Warriors were forced to play the Eliminator but came with their A Game to defeat Team Abu Dhabi. The final will be a repeat clash of Warriors and Bulls, which promises plenty of entertainment.

Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 11:50 [IST]
