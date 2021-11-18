Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Country wise list of TV channels, live streaming information

There will certainly be no shortage of entertainment as only boundaries and wickets are expected on most of the deliveries in the fast-action - 90-minute Abu Dhabi T10 matches. So brace yourself for the biggest extravaganza of cricket.

From the explosive batsmen such as Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone, Yusuf Pathan and Andre Russell to impactful bowlers such as Adil Rashid, Isuru Udana, Adil Rashid and Imran Tahir will make their way to the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Six franchises in Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi will battle it out for the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy. Defending champions Northern Warriors will take on the Delhi Bulls in the first match of the tournament, while Team Abu Dhabi will face off against Bangla Tigers in the second match on Day 1 of the fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10.

The Abu Dhabi T10 will also witness experienced cricketers show their mettle. The 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will flex his muscles for the Delhi Bulls, while former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will caress the field with his deft touches for the Bangla Tigers. T20 superstar all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will be in action for the Delhi Bulls, while speedster Wahab Riaz will not let go of opportunities of taking wickets for the Deccan Gladiators.

Each of the franchises packed their squads with the most destructive cricketers in the Abu Dhabi T10 Player Draft on 07 October 2021. With all squads possessing well-balanced sides, Season 5 of Abu Dhabi T10 promises to be an absolute treat for all cricket fans around the world.

Here's the full list of the channels across the globe where Abu Dhabi T10 will be telecasted and live streamed:



India - Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex, Voot, Jio TV

Pakistan - (ARY) A Sports

Middle East/North Africa (MENA) - Criclife 2

Bangladesh - T Sports

Sri Lanka - Vasantham TV

South Africa - SuperSport

UK - Free Sports

Caribbean - Sports Max

USA - Willow TV.