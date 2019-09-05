Cricket
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan creates big record, becomes youngest to lead a Test side

By
Chittagong, Sep 5: As Afghanistan began their one-off Test match against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Thursday (September 5), their spin sensation Rashid Khan stepped on the field of cricket with yet another feather added to his illustrious cap.

The leg-spinner became the youngest ever Test captain at the age of 20 years 350 days when went for the toss in the one-off Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. He has surpassed Zimbabwe's Tatenda Taibu, who made his debut as Test captain just eight days older than Rashid against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2004.

Former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Nawab of Pataudi is third on the list. Tiger Pataudi was appointed captain of the Indian team at the age of 21 years and 77 days in 1962 against West Indies.

Proud moment for Rashid

(I am) pretty excited. It is a new role to be a captain of the team and will try my best to be positive and enjoy the game. It's a proud moment for me to lead the team at a young age. Hopefully, I do the best," said Rashid at the toss.

At the age of 19 years and 165 days, Rashid led Afghanistan against Scotland in the ODIs to become the youngest captain in the 50-over format as well.

After winning his first toss as captain Rashid said, "We'd like to bat first. Looks a good wicket to bat on, hopefully, we put on a good total. It'll help the spinners later. It's a proud moment for me to lead the team at a young age. Hopefully, I do the best. They (Bangladesh) have a good record at home. We had good preparation at Abu Dhabi. It's all about giving 100%. We will try our best in every department."

Not an easy game for Afghans

The Afghans are up against a side who have won five of their last 10 Tests at home, including one each against England and Australia. Bangladesh fielded a spin-heavy attack against the visitors for the one-off Test, but interim Afghan coach Andy Moles said they have no fear.

"We have massive respect for Bangladesh team. They are a level above us. (But) we are not scared of Bangladesh," Moles told reporters in Chittagong on Monday. "We are under no illusion that this is going to be a tough examination of our skills. If we could show application and concentration, we are capable of doing something special over the next five days."

Afghanistan will also play a tri-nation Twenty20 tournament from September 13 with Zimbabwe and hosts Bangladesh.

Challenges for Rashid

Afghanistan's spin prodigy faces a tough challenge as he captains his side for the first time against Bangladesh in only his war-torn country's third Test.

Since obtaining Test status in 2017, Afghanistan have played just two games so far. In their first outing in June 2018 India thrashed them inside two days, but in the second in March (this year) they beat fellow newcomers Ireland by seven wickets.

Leg-spinner Rashid was named skipper for all three formats after their dire World Cup campaign in England and Wales when they lost all nine matches and were dogged by several controversies.

Team going through turbulent times

The Afghan side has been through turmoil in recent months. In April 2019, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named Rahmat Shah as Test captain, replacing Asghar Afghan, who led the side in their first two Test matches. But Rashid's appointment as Test captain after the World Cup means Shah was removed before he took charge of a match.

Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
