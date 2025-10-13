Cricket Afghanistan To Boycott Tri-Series With Pakistan Amid Cross-Border Hostilities? PCB Draws Separate Plan: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 19:02 [IST]

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly preparing contingency plans after Afghanistan's participation in the upcoming T20 Tri-Series in November became doubtful due to escalating military tensions between the two nations.

Pakistan was set to host Afghanistan and Sri Lanka for a seven-match T20I series beginning November 17 in Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled for November 29 in Lahore. However, the rising border conflict has cast uncertainty over Afghanistan's availability for the tournament.

According to reports, intense overnight clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in recent days have led to heavy casualties on both sides. Pakistan's military claimed to have eliminated over 200 Taliban and other militants, losing 23 soldiers and injuring 20 in the process. Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, meanwhile, stated that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and declared that Kabul had "achieved its goals" before pausing hostilities "for the time being."

Given the worsening situation, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has instructed officials to ensure the tournament proceeds regardless of Afghanistan's status. "The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has asked the International Cricket Council to start working on an alternate plan as he wants the Tri-Series to go ahead," PTI quoted a source as saying.

The Tri-Series was to follow a three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from November 11 to 15, but the PCB is now exploring other backup options if Afghanistan withdraws.

Meanwhile, the report adds that the PCB is also in discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for a possible three-match T20 series in Colombo between January 1 and 10, a move that could create fresh friction with Cricket Australia (CA). Several top Pakistani players - including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf - are already signed for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season, which runs from December 14 to January 25.

"Obviously, if the series with Sri Lanka is finalized, then either the selectors play without these players or the duration of their NOCs will have to be reconsidered by the PCB, meaning a disagreement with Cricket Australia," the source said.

The PCB had earlier revoked all overseas league NOCs following Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 final loss to India, a decision that had already strained relations with CA, which reportedly invested heavily in marketing BBL with Pakistani stars.