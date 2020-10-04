Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari reportedly dead in car blast; opener Najeebullah Tarakai hurt in road accident

However, some reports even claimed that Shinwari survived in the blast. At least 15 people were killed more than 30 others were wounded in the explosion.

In another sad news for Afghanistan cricket, opener Najeebullah Tarakai was hit by a car on Friday (October 2). As per a Cricbuzz report, Tarakai was crossing a road in Eastern Nangarhar when he was hit by a car. He was rushed to the hospital and is reportedly in a critical condition.

Afghanistan Cricket Board's interim chief executive Nazim Zar Abdulrahimzai, was quoted by Cricbuzz that the 29-year-old is in the ICU at the moment.

Afghan umpire Bismillah jan shinwari died and national player Najeeb Tarakai is in critical condition after a roadside blast which took place in Afghanistan on Saturday. According to Afghan media, 15 people were killed and over 30 others were wounded. @ACBofficials @ICC pic.twitter.com/z0kACQTOau — Mueen ul haq (@Oye_Mueen) October 4, 2020

"Najeeb met with a road accident yesterday and he is in the ICU at the moment," Ahmadzai was quoted as saying. "His condition is not stable and the doctor said he is critically injured and we are not sure what is in store for him."

Tarakai made his international debut in March 2014 and has so far played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan. He has scored 258 runs in T20Is.

He has played 24 first-class matches, scoring 2030 runs at 47.20 including six centuries and 10 fifties. In 17 List A matches, he has made 553 runs at 32.52 that includes a century and three half-centuries.

In 33 T20s, he has hit 700 runs at a strike-rate of 127.50. He recently played in the Shpageeza Cricket League where he represented Mis Ainak Knights.