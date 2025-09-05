Cricket AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-UAE Match Online And On TV In Afghanistan, India, Pakistan By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025, 20:41 [IST]

AFG vs UAE Live Streaming: Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates are set to lock horns once again in the UAE T20 Tri-Series 2025, with their sixth T20I clash scheduled for Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two teams have already crossed paths earlier in the tournament, when Afghanistan outclassed UAE by 38 runs. That victory came as a timely boost for the Rashid Khan-led side, who had stumbled in their opening fixture against Pakistan. They responded strongly in the reverse fixture, demonstrating their depth with both bat and ball, and now head into this match treating it has a dress rehearsal for the title showdown against Pakistan on Sunday.

Where to Watch

India: Live streaming on FanCode (app & website). TV- Eurosport.

Pakistan: ARY Sports HD and Ten Sports HD; streaming on Tamasha.

Afghanistan: Live on Etisalat.

Bangladesh: TV on T Sports; streaming via Tapmad.

United Kingdom: Streaming on ARY Digital.

South Africa & Rest of Africa: Live on the SuperSport network.

USA & North America: Coverage on Willow.

LIVE Updates

8: 41 PM IST: After 2 overs of play, Afghanistan are now batting at 6/0 with Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the crease. Good start from the UAE bowlers.

8:25 PM IST: UAE XI- Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh.

8:20 PM IST: Afghanistan XI- Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai

8:15 PM IST: Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.

For UAE, the situation is far more delicate. The hosts face a grueling challenge with back-to-back matches inside 24 hours, leaving little room for error. Already eliminated, they will be looking to play for pride. Supported by their home crowd at Sharjah, UAE will be desperate to produce an upset and end their campaign on a positive note. The team will rely heavily on its experienced names to deliver under pressure.

Conditions at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium add another layer of intrigue. The pitch has traditionally assisted the team batting first, offering value for strokeplay in the opening innings. However, things tend to get trickier for batters as the game wears on. In the second innings, spinners often play a decisive role, tightening the screws on chasing sides and exploiting any hesitation in shot selection. Teams winning the toss are therefore likely to opt for batting first to maximize the surface's initial advantages.

With Afghanistan keen to build momentum and UAE fighting for pride, the stage is set for an enthralling contest. Both sides know what's at stake, and Friday's game could prove pivotal ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

AFG vs UAE Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Darwish Rasooli, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib.

United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Ethan DSouza, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Saghir Khan, Muhammad Zohaib.