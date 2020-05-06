Ajinkya Rahane: Will abide by ICC's decision on the use of saliva in cricket as it will be in players' interests

The 31-year-old cricketer while interacting with media persons during a webinar on Wednesday (May 6) said although he's not sure when things get back to normal, a few things like might change for good.

"Don't know when cricket will start but I am pretty sure certain things will change. We can take the example of the celebrations after the fall of wickets. I think players will either clap from their spot or they'll do a namaste instead of the customary handshakes," said the Mumbai cricketer with a chuckle on his face.

When asked his thoughts about the ongoing debate over the possible ban on the use of saliva for shining the cricket balls, the stylish right-handed batsman said we'll have to wait and watch and claimed the stakeholders will keep players' interests first.

"I don't know what actions and decisions the ICC or the cricket boards are going to take. We'll have to wait and see. As of now, a player's safety is of paramount importance at this moment. I am sure whatever decision ICC or the boards are going to take we'll abide by that because that will eventually be in the interests of the players," he added further.

Rahane is one of those rare breeds of Indian players whose overseas performance is better than his numbers on home soil. With Team India's next overseas Test tour scheduled for Australia later this year, it will be very well dubbed as the battle of superiority between the two teams. Australia recently dethroned India from the top spot in ICC Rankings and that would make the four-match Test series more exciting.

When asked how challenging this year's Tour Down Under is going to be for the team, Rahane said, "Honestly, I am not thinking about cricket at this moment. As I said, one's safety is important at this stage. Therefore, I am not sure if our tour of Australia goes as per schedule, but it will be a good series when it happens. I think we'll get around a month to prepare for such an important tour and we'll leave no stones unturned to do our best in Australia."

When asked about his comeback in the white-ball format the cricketer said he can't predict the future but he's not lost hope.

"I am staying positive, making a comeback in the white-ball format is in my mind. I believe in my abilities and stay positive. I will give my hundred per cent whenever the team gives me a chance," he added further.