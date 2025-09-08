Cricket Idukki boy Akhil Scaria's Relentless Rise in Kerala Cricket League: No Fans, Just Fire By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025, 10:33 [IST]

It is always a colossal responsibility to write the phrase 'Remember the Name', but in the case of Akhil Scaria, the burden somewhat lessens.

As the dust of the Kerala Cricket League has just settled, the name in the KCL season 2 which has caught the eye is Akhil Scaria. Despite the Kochi Blue Tigers winning, Sanju Samson's mayhem with the bat as long as he played, a fairy tale return for Sanju's elder brother Saly, who led Kochi to the title - a soft-spoken Akhil is probably the biggest takeaway for Kerala cricket.

Akhil Scaria - Kerala Cricket League's Undisputed All-Rounder

When it comes to Kerala Cricket League, Akhil has been a standout in the first two seasons. He was the star bowler for his team Calicut Globstars, in the inaugural season, as he picked 25 wickets. And it has been even bigger this season.

Scaria replicated his performance from last season with 25 wickets this year as well. And along with that, the southpaw has honed his batting duties superbly. He was a key figure in the Calicut batting lineup, often batting in the no. 4 position this season. Scaria managed to score 314 runs in KCL 2025, with some excellent knocks along the way.

Akhil Scaria - The Batter

The 26-year-old's biggest strength is his mindset. He often catches up to slow starts with blitzkrieg, and scores at a decent strike rate. Apart from that, Scaria has the innate ability to perform at his best during crunch times. And another monumental trait is the versatility.

During the KCL 2025, he played a sublime knock of 45 in just 19 balls against Kochi, which was brute force as a finisher. Just a couple matches before, he scored 68 runs off just 32 deliveries to win a thriller against Trivandrum Royals.

"I like to step up in tough situations. I have a defined role. I always believe in myself to perform in tough situations," Akhil said MyKhel in an exclusive chat during the KCL 2025.

Akhil Scaria - The Bowler

The medium pace of Akhil is not breakneck, but the cricketing brain defines his bowling. He ended up with 25 wickets this season not by luck, but with excellent variations and usage of cricketing intelligence. The Calicut player also became the first player to reach to 50 wickets in the KCL, by far the top in the chart.

In contrast to the KCL bonanza, Akhil has struggled to establish himself in domestic cricket. Despite a debut in 2017, the all-rounder has played only 1 first-class and 18 List A matches in his career for Kerala. And ahead of the upcoming season, his vision is clear.

"I want to be part of the Kerala team across all formats. I want to achieve that dream first. I am working hard on that and hopefully I will be able to perform if I get the opportunity."

An IPL deal on the Cards?

With the mini auction coming up, it won't be a surprise at all to see teams raising their paddle for Akhil Scaria. Although the player said his focus is solely on domestic cricket, an IPL contract can be a game-changer for the Idukki boy. Although Akhil has been amazing for Calicut and KCL, the player said he doesn't have any fans.

"To be honest, I don't have any fans." This part struck the most. Don't worry Akhil, it's probably only a matter of time.

Amid the glamour of KCL 2025 and the star-studded names of Kerala cricket, the calm of Akhil Scaria has definitely made a strong impact. With a strong self-belief instilled, the Idukki boy can only aim for loftier heights. And to finish it off, 'Akhil Scaria, remember the name'.