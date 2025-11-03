When will be the next Women's World Cup? Date, Venue Revealed as India win Maiden ICC Title

Cricket Amanjot Kaur fulfills Father's Dream - From Grandma's Protection, Father's Support, Fighting Poverty to India’s World Cup Champion By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 13:08 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As the India Women's team secured a historic World Cup title, emotions overflowed across the length and breadth of the country.

A maiden World Cup for the Women's team commences a new chapter in the illustrious tapestry of cricket in this country, but beyond that, there are stories behind the scenes, which have captivated the hearts of a billion.

One of the brightest spotlights falls on Amanjot Kaur, a remarkable cricketer whose inspiring journey reflects the power of resilience and familial support. Amanjot Kaur's father couldn't control his emotions as he wept in front of the camera after his daughter became a World Champion.

It hasn't been easy for him to nurture Amanjot's budding dreams of becoming a cricketer, but the father never shied away. Despite extreme financial issues, he encouraged Amanjot to embrace cricket, which paved the way for this historic and magical night.

Amanjot Kaur Family Background

Born into a modest family in Mohali, Amanjot is the daughter of Bhupinder Singh, a carpenter, and Ranjeet Kaur, a homemaker. Her early years were marked by a tough fight against poverty and societal norms, with strong backing from her family, especially her father and grandmother.

How Amanjot's Father and Grandmother Supported her Journey

Amanjot's father, Bhupinder Singh, played a pivotal role in her cricketing journey. Despite financial constraints, he ensured that Amanjot had the resources she needed to pursue her passion. When boys in her neighbourhood barred her from playing because she lacked a bat, Bhupinder crafted her first cricket bat himself overnight.

He also supported her formal training in cricket, taking her daily on a scooter to attend a cricket academy from the age of 15, even working extra to provide for her training needs. Bhupinder's sacrifices and encouragement allowed Amanjot to focus on cricket, balancing her education with her sporting ambitions.

Amanjot started playing street cricket under the watchful eyes of her grandmother Bhagwanti Kaur, who would accompany her to play and protect her from societal criticism. This support system gave Amanjot the confidence to break barriers and excel.

Her initial role as a bowler evolved under the guidance of coach Nagesh Gupta into that of an all-rounder, significantly impacting the Indian team. She scored 146 runs in this tournament and picked up 6 wickets with the ball, but the biggest moment came in the final, where she grabbed a game-changing catch to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt.

She held on to the ball in her third attempt, which played a pivotal part in writing India's name in the history books.