Ambati Rayudu reveals why he borrows bat from Virat Kohli before every IPL

The stylish right-handed batsman from Hyderabad racked up 602 runs, including three fifties and a century, for his new franchise. The 32-year-old was asked to open the innings for CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and that turned out to be a masterstroke for them.

Rayudu accepted the new role with open arms and performed exceptionally well all through the season and even had the privilege of hitting the winning runs for his side in the all-important IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium.

In a chat show, hosted by his fellow CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh, titled 'Bhajji Blast' Rayudu got candid with the Turbanator.

The two cricketers, who until last year were a part of Mumbai Indians' dressing room, shared some light moments in the chat show.

While talking about the superstitions in cricket and what has been his hoodoo for success in the IPL, the cricketer revealed that he borrows the bat from Virat Kohli and this year was no different. However, he went on adding that the Indian skipper gave him the bat but not without passing some cuss words for he knew how Rayudu is going to torment the bowlers on the field.

"Har saal ek bat leta hu Virat (Kohli) se, usko bhi maloom ho gaya ki tashan hai. Is saal to gaali deke diya hai (I take a bat from Virat every year. Even he now knows how I want to show it off. This time, in fact, he swore before giving me a bat," he said.

The lucky bat presented by the India skipper seems to have done the trick for Rayudu as he not only entertained CSK fans with his batting but also earned a call-up to the national side for the ODI series in England.

This year was Rayudu's best performance in the IPL so far and he also finished the tournament with the third-highest sixes.

When asked who according to him is the coolest cricketer, Rayudu named his CSK captain MS Dhoni. He also narrated an incidence when Dhoni vacated a hotel with his entire team during Champions League T20 when the hotel management didn't allow biryani sent by Rayudu.