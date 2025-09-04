Not MCG or Lord’s - this Asia Cup venue sits top with Most International Matches; No India Stadiums in Top 30

Cricket Amit Mishra Retires: A Look Back At IPL Career – Teams, Wickets, Total Earnings By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 13:46 [IST]

Amit Mishra, one of Indian cricket's most consistent and admired leg-spinners, announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Sep 4, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 25-year career. While he shone in international cricket, his true legacy arguably lies in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he built a reputation as a match-winner and entertainer.

Across 17 seasons of the IPL, Mishra became synonymous with guile, accuracy, and wicket-taking ability. With 174 wickets in 162 matches, he stands as the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the league's history, a remarkable feat considering the quality of batters and the challenges of bowling on flat T20 surfaces.

The leg-spinner also etched his name into IPL folklore by becoming the first cricketer to take three hat-tricks in the tournament's history. His first came in 2008 for Delhi Daredevils against Deccan Chargers, followed by another in 2011 when he played for the Deccan Chargers against Kings XI Punjab. The crowning moment arrived in 2013, while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, when he dismissed three Pune Warriors India batters to complete the historic hat-trick that sealed his place in record books.

Over the years, Mishra donned the jerseys of multiple franchises. He started his IPL journey with Delhi Daredevils (2008-2010) before moving to Deccan Chargers (2011-2012). His next stint was with Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013-2014), where he enjoyed notable success.

He then returned to the Delhi setup, this time as part of Delhi Capitals (2015-2021), and most recently turned out for Lucknow Super Giants (2023-2024). Despite his remarkable performances, one elusive accolade remained out of reach - the coveted IPL title.

Financially, Mishra's consistency and longevity in the tournament were also rewarded. His total IPL earnings amount to ₹36.25 crore, underlining his value across franchises and seasons.

While trophies may have escaped him, Mishra's contribution to the league remains unparalleled. For fans, he will always be remembered as a bowler who could turn games with his clever variations, deceptive flight, and ability to break partnerships at crucial moments. As he steps away from the field, his IPL record ensures that his name will always be part of the tournament's rich history.