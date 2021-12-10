Ashes 2021-22: Head confident despite England fightback

Head (152) passed 150 for the second time in his Test career on Friday (December 10), as Australia took a lead of 278 runs after scoring 425 from their first innings.

He had a batting strike rate of 102.7 in his innings – the second-best by any player to score 100+ runs in a men's Test innings at the Gabba, after Joe Burns (129 runs, 104.9 SR v New Zealand) in November 2015.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc dismissed Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed respectively to leave England on 61-2, but Joe Root and Dawid Malan led the fightback for the tourists.

102.7 - Travis Head (@CricketAus) had a batting strike rate of 102.7 in his innings of 152 against England; it's the second best rate by any player to score 100+ runs in a men's Test innings at The Gabba (Joe Burns - 129 runs, 104.9 SR v NZ in Nov 2015). Impactful.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/lPcwMDm1Ig — OptaJason (@OptaJason) December 10, 2021

Root, who has now scored 1,541 runs in 2021 (the most an England captain has managed in a calendar year), reached stumps on 86 not out, while Malan will resume on 80.

While having had joy with the new ball, Australia struggled to unsettle Root and Malan as the day wore on and batting conditions improved.

Head, however, is still confident the game is in Australia's hands, though he emphasised the importance of a strong start on day four, with England trailing by 58 runs.

"Having seen with the new ball, both last night and in our innings, we've seen it challenging the bat," he told BT Sport.

"That's going to be the key tomorrow morning is hopefully getting a wicket in those first 10 overs then we get the new ball again, it's going to be key for us.

"If we can hopefully get one or two [wickets] in those 10 overs, hold onto those runs, each one's going to be gold. If we can have five or six wickets at evens we're right in it and still driving that game.

"I think we created opportunities throughout the day. No surprise in the way [Root and Malan] came back out and applied themselves, two quality batsman that have put themselves in a position of fighting back.

"We still hold a great advantage, 60 runs with the new ball round the corner. Still positive and it's going to be a positive morning."