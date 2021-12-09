Ashes 2021-22: Head 'still pinching' himself after century puts Australia in control

Head, whose position was seemingly in doubt heading into the series, raced to the third-fastest century in an Ashes innings, reaching the landmark in just 85 balls as he took a particular liking to Jack Leach.

The 27-year-old added to his total for an unbeaten 112 at the close of play in Brisbane, with Australia boasting a 196-run lead after England were skittled for 147 in their first innings.

After the end of day two at the Gabba, Head expressed his disbelief at his performance as also credited the work of new Test captain Pat Cummins and Australia's coaching team.

"I'm still pinching myself," Head said post-match. "It's the sort of thing where I can't quite work out what transpired in the last couple hours, but I want to contribute to Australia and Australia wins.

"Hopefully, we've put ourselves in a nice position. [Thursday] morning is important to continue another great day for Australia and that's what I'm here to do.

"I was really relaxed throughout the game. Patty and the coaching staff have been fantastic in the way they've handled the last six or seven days and how they've wanted to see me play.

"They'll go about it and just want to see me be myself and play the game and play how I see it. They've got great confidence in that.

"I was relaxed over the last two days and I said that going into the camp, it's so enjoyable to be around this group again and contribute in some little way."

3 - Travis Head's century for Australia today came off 85 balls - the third fastest in a men's #Ashes innings (Adam Gilchrist - 57 balls for Aus in Dec 2006 & Gilbert Jessop - 76 balls for Eng in Aug 1902). Fast. https://t.co/2oQ0D4qbwH — OptaJim (@OptaJim) December 9, 2021

Head's bludgeoning that compounded England's misery was earlier set up by David Warner, who managed 94 after multiple missed chances by the tourists, and Marnus Labuschagne crafting 72 to stunt the charge of Joe Root's bowlers.

Indeed, only four men have recorded faster centuries for Australia in men's Test cricket than Head, but the Adelaide-born batter praised the work that went before him in grinding down the likes of Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson.

"Today it went my way, but a lot of work was done by the top order and I thought they batted exceptionally well," he added.

"I think both camps would have been talking about that [grinding the opposition down] for the last 10 days and what they want to try to achieve.

"We spoke about that as a batting group going into this Test in Australia. We said our biggest goal is trying to keep them out in the field.

"It was extremely hot over the last two days, there are some difficult conditions. There's no doubt that both camps would like to do that as they bat.

"[England] are going to try and do that in the second innings when they play as well. We've not really talked about it, we'll talk about it in the morning, but I think it's pretty obvious that what we would like to do is continue to bat well for as long as possible and get ourselves in a great position."