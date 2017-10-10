Ashish Nehra planning to retire from international cricket soon: Reports

New Delhi, Oct 10: In a recent conversation during a chat show, he exuded confidence about playing an international game even at the age of 40.

But veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra has reportedly had a change of plans. As per a report published by Mumbai Mirror, the 38-year-old Delhi speedster is planning his international retirement during New Zealand's tour of India.

Nehra, who is part of India's T20 squad in the ongoing series against Australia, might decide to quit after playing the T20I against the Kiwis at his home ground.

Men In Blue are scheduled to play a T20I at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi on November 1 against the Kiwis and if the reports from the news daily are to be believed.

Nehra, who is one of the longest playing fast bowler at the moment, has virtually become a T20 specialist. The shortest format of the game has given a perfect opportunity to the lanky left-arm pacer to keep himself going.

Nehra, rather, had an injury-prone career and that has prevented him from providing the team with his services. But the T20 format has suited him the best as he's required to bowl just four overs and ensures lesser wear and tear.

If the reports are believed to be true then Nehra's plans are in stark contrast to what he claimed on the talk show 'Breakfast with Champions'.

In what could be termed as one of the most entertaining interviews by an Indian cricketer, the Delhi lad said that he intends to play his last game at the age of 40.

Nehra is one of the fittest cricketers in the Indian side and recently former India cricketer Virender Sehwag claimed that the former's fitness is at par with skipper Virat Kohli. Nehra passed the fitness test which the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Amit Mishra failed.