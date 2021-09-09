Ashwin's IPL performance led to selection in T20 World Cup squad: Chief selector Chetan Sharma

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Ashwin returns, MS Dhoni to mentor team

The All India Senior Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick India's squad for the tournament set to get underway on October 17th. Ashwin's inclusion in the squad came as a surprise as he had last played a T20I back in 2017 against West Indies.

Following Ashwin's selection, Sharma said, "Ravichandran Ashwin has been playing in the IPL regularly. He has performed well there. When you go into the World Cup, you need an off-spinner, everyone has an idea that the wickets in the UAE will get slower as IPL will also be played there.

Happiness and gratitude are the only two words that define me now: Ashwin after being included in T20WC squad

"Spinners will get assistance so having an off-spinner holds the key. Washington Sundar is injured and Ashwin is an asset for the team. He has performed well in the IPL so that is why he has found a place for himself in the squad," said the chief selector.

Speaking about the role IPL plays in team selection, Sharma said, "IPL is a big tournament where the best players around the world play. So you come to know about the performance of a player."

The three players included in the squad as standbyes are Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur. Speaking about naming Shreyas Iyer, who is making a comeback from injury, in the standby list, ANI quoted Sharma as saying, "The standbys have been picked keeping in mind that players can get injured. When it comes to Shreyas Iyer, when a player stays away from the game for a long period, the selectors have their reservations, that is why he has been named in the standby list."

Talking about the openers in the squad, the chief selector said, "We have three openers. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. We back Ishan as an opener and in the middle-order as well. He can be fitted anywhere. Ishan Kishan is a flexible player, he has already opened. He is a good player of spin as well so he can be fitted in the middle-order. We have three openers for now."

Sharma further added, "Virat has brilliant records in the middle-order while batting in the T20s. The situation will determine who opens but as of now, we have picked three openers - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan."

While the selection panel named a 15-member squad led by Virat Kohli, another big announcement to take everyone by surprise was the inclusion of MS Dhoni, who will return to the dressing room as mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup.