Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Aims to Fine-Tune Strategy Against Oman Ahead of Clash with India Pakistan seeks to refine their game against Oman in the Asia Cup opener before a crucial match against India. The team's recent success in the T20 Tri-Series boosts their confidence. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 16:32 [IST]

Pakistan is set to refine their skills before their much-anticipated Asia Cup match against India by facing Oman in their first Group A game on Friday (September 12).

Pakistan enters the tournament after a strong showing, having won the T20 Tri-Series by defeating Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final. Mohammad Nawaz's hat-trick was pivotal in securing this victory, which also involved the UAE.

Group A features India, Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, with the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match scheduled for Sunday in Dubai. Meanwhile, Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage, where a round-robin format will determine the finalists. The final showdown is set for September 28 in Dubai.

Pakistan's Strategic Approach

Ranked eighth globally, Pakistan aims to gain valuable experience before their high-stakes encounter with India. The slow pitches in the UAE led Pakistan to include spinners in their squad. This strategy proved effective during the Tri-Series and will be crucial for the Asia Cup. "We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we've done that," said Pakistan captain Salman Agha.

Pakistan has chosen a youthful squad under Agha's leadership, which has already shown promising results. Players like Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyaan Muqeem, and Agha himself are expected to be key contributors. The team's spin attack offers depth and variety suited for UAE pitches. Under Agha's guidance, the T20I team has embraced an aggressive approach from the start.

Oman's Unique Journey

Oman is making their Asia Cup debut with little pressure but big aspirations. Many players juggle cricket with office jobs, highlighting their unique journey. "When we started, our primary job was to get a job; cricket was secondary for us," said Jatinder Singh. "Most boys worked in offices and then managed cricket on the side. But I will say now that it's a dream come true to represent Oman in the Asia Cup."

The Pakistani squad includes Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Teams and Match Details

The Oman team comprises Jatinder Singh C., Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Mirza, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, and Mohammad Imran. The match is scheduled to start at 8 PM.

With inputs from PTI