Cricket Pakistan Head to Stadium After Asia Cup 2025 Boycott Drama, PCB Requests One-Hour Delay Of UAE Match: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 19:20 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Asia Cup 2025 has taken another dramatic twist with reports suggesting Pakistan may yet feature in their final Group A clash against the United Arab Emirates. According to Cricbuzz, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the tournament organizers to delay the start of the match by one hour, citing the need for "further discussions" with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This development comes just hours after speculation that Pakistan would boycott the fixture in Dubai following the fallout from the controversial "handshake" episode involving match referee Andy Pycroft.

The PCB had earlier instructed players to remain at the hotel and not travel to the ground, sparking confusion and raising doubts about the fixture. However, the latest updates indicate that the team has now left their hotel and is en route to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The PCB's standoff with the ICC intensified earlier this week after their formal complaints were rejected. Pakistan had lodged two key demands: the immediate removal of Pycroft from officiating duties, and disciplinary action against India's captain Suryakumar Yadav for allegedly making politically sensitive comments. Both requests were dismissed, leaving the PCB frustrated and triggering talk of withdrawal from the tournament.

The controversy stems from the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash, where the customary post-match handshake was abandoned. Reports suggest that Pycroft had advised Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to engage in the handshake, which the PCB claims showed bias. Salman further skipped the post-match presentation ceremony in protest, escalating the issue.

As uncertainty continues to cloud the fixture, the UAE team has already reached the venue and begun preparations. Officials now await a final confirmation on whether the contest will go ahead as scheduled. If played, the match remains crucial for both sides, as the outcome could directly influence the Group A standings and the race to the Super Four.

For now, the ball is in the ICC's court. With Pakistan making a last-minute request for an hour's delay, organizers face a delicate balancing act: ensuring the tournament's integrity while attempting to manage the mounting diplomatic row.