India Is Not Bound To Shake Hands, There Is No Law! BCCI On 'No Handshake' Stance: Report

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: PCB Files Protest Over Suryakumar Yadav's 'No Handshake' Stance After India Beat Pakistan By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:34 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 has spilled beyond the cricket field, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially lodging a protest over India's refusal to partake in the customary post-match handshake.

The incident occurred after India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their group-stage meeting on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The controversy erupted when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, after striking the winning runs, walked away alongside teammate Shivam Dube without acknowledging the Pakistani players. The PCB reacted strongly, labelling the act "unsporting."

In a late-night statement, the board clarified: "Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against the Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the spirit of the game."

The fallout could become more significant, as both teams remain in contention to meet again - possibly in the Super Four stage and even the final.

While Pakistan expressed disappointment. Addressing the press after the game, Suryakumar said the team had chosen to stand in solidarity with the families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year and this win is dedicated to the armed forces who carried out Operation Sindoor in May.

The symbolic refusal wasn't limited to the end of the match. Even at the toss, Suryakumar chose not to engage with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, avoiding the customary handshake.

On the field, however, India dominated in every department, chasing down the modest target with ease to register a comfortable win. Yet, as much as the cricket made headlines, it was the absence of a handshake that ensured the fixture would be remembered for its political undertones as much as the performance itself.