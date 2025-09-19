Cricket Asia Cup 2025: PCB respond to ICC email denying allegations, create further rift The Pakistan Cricket Board has defended its media manager's filming of a meeting with match referee Andy Pycroft, asserting compliance with ICC protocols. The PCB clarifies that the media manager's presence is authorised and not a violation of regulations. By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 23:29 [IST]

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently defended its media manager for recording a meeting between match referee Andy Pycroft and team officials before their Asia Cup match against the UAE.

The PCB stated that this action adhered to ICC protocols. On Thursday, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta had addressed the PCB regarding several breaches of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) code, including the filming of the meeting involving coach Mike Hesson, captain Salman Ali Agha, and manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

According to a tournament source, the media manager is considered part of the team and has authorised access to the PMOA, making his presence there permissible. The PCB argued that current protocols allow media managers to use cameras in this area. If there was a failure to follow Standard Operating Procedures, the ICC should verify with the match referee whether it was reported to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

ICC's Response and Clarification

The ICC's communication also questioned a PCB press release that claimed Pycroft had apologised. The ICC clarified that Pycroft only expressed regret over a miscommunication caused by an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager. The global body emphasised maintaining the sport's integrity and accepted PCB's request despite it showing disregard for PMOA sanctity.

A tournament source confirmed that the issue was indeed flagged by the ICC match official to Pakistan's ACU official, who acknowledged it. The ICC rejected PCB's claims against Pycroft, stating he was merely conveying a message from an ACC venue manager. This incident began when Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Salman Ali Agha, leading PCB to complain about protocol violations.

Ongoing Controversy

The ICC dismissed PCB's demands to remove Pycroft from the tournament or Pakistan's matches. The board supported its elite panel match referee, asserting his actions were appropriate. This situation highlights ongoing tensions within cricket governance, suggesting further developments may arise.

The cricket community remains attentive as this controversy unfolds. The incident underscores challenges in maintaining protocol adherence while balancing team dynamics and official regulations. As discussions continue, stakeholders are keenly observing how these issues will be resolved in future tournaments.

