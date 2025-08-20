Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill In, Sanju Samson Out? What will be India's Playing 11 for Asia Cup?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar gives strong verdict on Shubman Gill after Vice-Captain role given by Selectors By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 7:42 [IST]

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a bold statement by appointing Shubman Gill as the vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Legendary cricket figure Sunil Gavaskar threw his support behind the move, emphasizing Gill's exceptional recent performances and hinting at a bright leadership future for the player.

Gavaskar praised the selectors' decision to promote Gill, referencing his dominant run in the recent Test series against England.

"He scored over 750 runs just a couple of weeks ago. You cannot exclude a player in that kind of form. Giving him the vice-captaincy is also a way of telling him that in the future, he could be leading the T20 side. I think it's a very, very good selection," Gavaskar shared during an exclusive conversation with India Today.

Having impressed both as a player and a leader during the England series, Gill's temperament under pressure was highlighted by Gavaskar.

"He was very impressive in England as well. To score 750-plus runs while leading the side for the first time shows how well he handled pressure. This vice-captaincy is a clear sign that he is destined to lead India in the future," he added.

Gill played his last T20I match against Sri Lanka in July 2024, but his recall for the Asia Cup signals a strategic move to groom him as an all-format leader, following his successful stint leading India in Tests. While Suryakumar Yadav remains the captain in T20Is, Gill's elevation positions him as a potential successor across formats.

India's Asia Cup squad also features the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, both back in the T20I fold after their pivotal roles during last year's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados. The standby list for the Asia Cup includes Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as confirmed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar at a press briefing.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28. India, placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10, with a highly anticipated showdown against rivals Pakistan set for September 14.