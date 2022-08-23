Asia Cup: Virat gets fifty in the first game and mouths will be shut: Shastri backs Kohli to end lean run

'India should continue their aggressive approach'

In a press conference organised by Star Sports, Shastri said, "They should not change the approach (they have shown of late). Even when I was coach we discussed we were a bit timid at the top considering the players we had down the order.

"It is the right approach. You will lose a few games in between but if you start winning with this approach you can take that confidence in big games and use the same tactics," said Shastri.

'Should not be tough for them to adjust'

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who will return to the side, along with KL Rahul. While Kohli had been rested for the Windies series, Rahul had been out of action since the end of IPL 2022 due to injury. Rahul did make his comeback during the three-match ODI series, but he will be under the radar as he looks to settle back in after a long injury layoff.

As for former Indian captain Kohli, with the T20 World Cup knocking on the doors, the Asia Cup will be a huge platform for the destructive batsman to regain his form. When asked if the two senior players - Kohli and Rahul - can show the same agression as the youngsters who have made a strong statement in the absence of the duo, Shastri backed the senior players.

"Why not? They are very experienced players," stated Shastri. "They have played enough IPL and T20s and it should not be tough for them to adjust. With Rishabh, Hardik, Jadeja there is enough depth in the middle and lower order to get the innings back on track if top order falls cheaply."

Shastri backs Kohli

Furthermore, Shastri also backed the struggling Kohli to end his lean run in the upcoming Asia Cup. " I haven't spoken to him (recently). It is not rocket science. Mental fatigue can creep into the best in the world. This down time was not just needed for his body but to reflect," said Shastri.

"He will come back with a much calmer mind. He gets 50 in the first game, mouths will be shut. Public memory is very short and works both ways. There is no cricketer fitter than him. People keep saying one innings can make a difference but with a player like Kohli it makes a massive difference. His hunger and passion remains undiminished. He would have learnt from this phase let me tell you that," he stated.

They are your two important players: Shastri

Meanwhile, the return of Hardik Pandya has been a big boost for the Indian team, making the side a more well-balanced one. Pandya, who has been putting on an all-round show, contributing with bat and ball and also showing off his leadership skills, is a big key to the Indian line-up.

While Shastri said, Pandya is a big key to the line-up and without him India will be missing a big factor, it is also important that Hardik's and Jasprit Bumrah's workload be managed smartly. "He is one of the most important cogs in India's wheel. You take him out, the balance goes awry. We missed him last year at the World Cup where he could not bowl. No one is close to the quality that he possess," Shastri said.

"He has to be watched very closely. With the games coming up (before the T20 World cup), Bumrah and Hardik need to be observed very carefully to ensure there is no breakdown. They are your two important players."

Dew factor

Meanwhile, talking about the key role that the toss plays in a match, the former Indian cricketer said that efforts should be made to negate the toss advantage. In the World Cup held in UAE last year, the toss was a crucial factor with most teams opting to bat second amid dew.

"90 percent of the games were won by teams who won the toss. You must start when there is dew in both the innings. 6 pm start makes the start extremely important (with the fielding team not experiencing dew). If you have to make sure that both sides get to face same amount of dew," signed off Shastri.