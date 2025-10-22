Inter Must Not Get Carried Away Despite Dominant Winning Streak, Warns Cristian Chivu

Cricket Australia vs England Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch AUS Women vs ENG Women Match 23 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 15:20 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

AUS Women vs ENG Women LIVE Streaming: Match No. 23 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will see Australia Women take on England Women at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, October 22.

With both teams already booking their places in the semifinals, this encounter promises to be a high-stakes battle for supremacy at the top of the points table.

The defending champions, Australia, have enjoyed a stellar run so far, winning four of their five matches and displaying trademark dominance across departments. However, they will be without regular skipper Alyssa Healy, who has been ruled out of the contest. In her absence, Tahlia McGrath will assume the captaincy, while Georgia Voll is set to make her first appearance of the tournament - a significant opportunity for the young all-rounder.

Meanwhile, England Women, currently sitting second in the standings, have also been in excellent form with four victories and one no-result to their name. Although several of their matches have gone down to the wire, Heather Knight's side has shown composure under pressure and will now be aiming to topple their fierce rivals to finish atop the group.

England will draw confidence from their recent outing in Indore, where they registered a convincing win against India. A repeat of that performance could see them head into the knockout stages as group leaders.

With both sides in top form and the rivalry as intense as ever, fans can expect a thrilling contest between two of the tournament's most balanced and competitive teams.

Australia vs England H2H Record

Australia and England have faced each other 89 times in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Out of these encounters, Australia has emerged victorious in 61 matches, while England has won 24. Three matches ended with no result, and one contest finished in a tie.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Playing 11

Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

Australia vs England LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs ENG Women's World Cup 2025 Match 23?

India

The Australia vs England Women's World Cup match will telecast on Star Sports network in India from 3 pm IST. The live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky App will telecast the match from 10:30 am BST in the UK on Wednesday (October 22).

USA

The AUS vs ENG Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Willow TV and Willow TV app from 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am ET in the early hours of Wednesday (October 22) in USA.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports will provide the telecast for Australia vs England match, while Myco, Tamasha app and website will have the live-streaming platform from 2:30 pm PKT.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the Australia vs England match will be shown Live on T-Sports channel in TV, and the live-streaming is available on Toffee app from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh on Wednesday (October 22).

Australia

Prime Video will show Australia vs England live in Australia from 8 pm ACT on Wednesday (October 22).