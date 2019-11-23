Cricket
Australia close in on Pakistan win after Labuschagne's maiden Test century

By Dejan Kalinic
MarnusLabuschagne - Cropped

Brisbane, Nov. 23: Marnus Labuschagne scored his maiden Test century as Australia closed in on victory over Pakistan after a dominant day three in Brisbane.

Labuschagne capitalised on his start by making 185 as Australia piled on 580 – a first-innings lead of 340 – at the Gabba on Saturday.

And the hosts closed in on a 1-0 series lead late in the day, taking three wickets before stumps to reduce Pakistan to 64-3.

That left Pakistan trailing by 276 runs and facing a heavy defeat with Shan Masood (27) and Babar Azam (20) unbeaten at stumps.

It was not the end to Saturday the tourists would have been hoping for after a long day in the field.

Mitchell Starc (2-25) trapped Azhar Ali (5) in front before removing Haris Sohail, who was caught behind by Tim Paine for eight.

Pat Cummins (1-16) was the next to strike, getting one to seam away slightly as Asad Shafiq (0) edged to Steve Smith at third slip.

Earlier, Australia resumed at 312-1 and while David Warner (154) only added three to his overnight score, Labuschagne dominated.

The 25-year-old crushed 20 fours in his century, combining for a 110-run partnership with Matthew Wade (60).

Warner was the first scalp for 16-year-old debutant Naseem Shah, who had the left-hander caught behind and finished with figures of 1-68.

Smith (4) missed out as Yasir Shah (4-205) was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers.

Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
