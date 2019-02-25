Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australia series will provide good preparation for World Cup: Vengsarkar

By
Dilip Vengsarkar says Australia series a good platform for World Cup
Dilip Vengsarkar says Australia series a good platform for World Cup

Mumbai, February 25: Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar said the limited overs games against visitors Australia will provide good practice for India before the World Cup commencing on May 30.

Hosts India take on Australia in two Twenty-20 international matches, to be followed by five One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The best-of-five ODIs, commencing on March 2, form the last set of 50-over games that Virat Kohli-led India will play before the mega event in England.

"Australia are one of the best oppositions and (it is) a good practice before the World Cup because they (India) won't be able to get to play many games (ODIs) as the IPL starts," Vengsarkar told reporters when quizzed about the importance of the visit by Australia.

The former chairman of the selection committee was speaking after inaugurating the 'Dreamz Premier League', a local cricket tournament in suburban Bandra. While the T20 series starts in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, the ODI series begins in Hyderabad and the fifth and the final ODI will be played in New Delhi.

The Australia series will be followed by the IPL from March 23. The 116-Test veteran also praised the Indian pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, terming it as "brilliant".

Mumbai Cricket Association's former joint secretary Dr P V Shetty and some Bollywood celebrities were also present at the occasion.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LEV 1 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue