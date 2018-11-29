Australia XI vs India, Warm-up Match: Shaw, Kohli shine as visitors score 358 on Day 2

|
Prithvi Shaw oozes class
Shaw showed his class as he scored runs at will and played some elegant strokes in his knock of 66 before getting dismissed by Daniel Fallins.
The young Mumbai batsman impressed with his confident strokeplay as he opened his account with a boundary. However, he was dismissed in a weird manner while attempting a sweep shot.
Cheteshwar Pujara slams fifty
Pujara notched up his fifty and batted in his trademark style. The Saurashtra batsman was dismissed for 54 off 89 deliveries and his innings comprised six boundaries. At lunch, India were 169/2 but the visitors lost Pujara soon after the break.
Kohli continues good form
Meanwhile, captain Kohli sent the warning to Mitchell Starc and Co. ahead of the series by slamming a composed half-century. The right-handed batsman hit seven fours and a six before giving a return catch to 19-year-old Aaron Hardie. Kohli was caught-and-bowled for 64.
The Indian skipper had slammed a match-winning fifty against the Aussies in the 3rd T20I to announce his arrival on the Australian soil.
Fifty for Vihari & Rahane as well!
Later on, Vihari and vice-captain Rahane too notched up the fifties. While Vihari scored 53 off 88 balls, Rahane spent some time at the crease to score 56 off 123 deliveries. Rahane was retired out while Vihari was trapped in front by D'Arcy Short.
Rohit scores 40, India all out for 358
Rohit Sharma, who got a fresh lease of life in Test cricket after getting a call-up for the Australia series, scored 40 off 55 balls. Sharma struck five boundaries and a six in his knock before getting dismissed by Hardie.
Hardie returned with 4/50 as India were bundled out for 358 in 92 overs. Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten for 11 as India's lower middle-order collapsed against the second new ball.