Australia XI vs India, Warm-up Match: Shaw, Kohli shine as visitors score 358 on Day 2

Sydney, Nov 29: Young India batsman Prithvi Shaw presented his contention for the opening slot in the upcoming Test series against Australia with a brilliant half-century in the 4-day practice game against Cricket Australia XI here on Thursday (November 29).

Indian batsmen got off to positive starts in their only practice game before taking on Australia in the opening Test at Adelaide, starting December 6.

India tour of Australia: Full Schedule

After the first day was washed out due to rain, the toss was held 30 minutes earlier on the second day (Thursday). The hosts won the toss and invited Indian skipper Virat Kohli to bat first.

Shaw opened the innings with KL Rahul and went on slamming a quickfire fifty even as his opening partner departed cheaply for 3. Rahul's consistently poor form remains a concern for the Indian team management who might consider giving Murali Vijay a chance to open the innings at Adelaide.

Except for Rahul, rest of the batsmen warmed-up nicely as Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli, Hanuman Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane posted half-centuries.

India were restricted to 358 in 92 overs as the hosts came back strongly after taking the second new ball. Lower middle-order failed to capitalise upon the good start from the top order as the visitors failed to touch the 400-run mark. Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav succumbed cheaply as bowler Aaron Hardie returned with 4/50.

In response, CA XI reached 24/0 at stumps with D'Arcy Short (10*) and Max Bryant (14*) present into the middle. Indians bowled 4 overs but couldn't get any breakthrough before the umpires called it end of the play on day two.

Highlights of Prithvi Shaw's half-century as he reached 52 from 52 balls.



WATCH LIVE: #CAXIvIND https://t.co/bRjvo3LvLP pic.twitter.com/E6zhSAFUHW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2018 Prithvi Shaw oozes class Shaw showed his class as he scored runs at will and played some elegant strokes in his knock of 66 before getting dismissed by Daniel Fallins. The young Mumbai batsman impressed with his confident strokeplay as he opened his account with a boundary. However, he was dismissed in a weird manner while attempting a sweep shot. What a seed! Luke Robins sends Pujara packing in the first over after lunch.



WATCH LIVE: #CAXIvIND https://t.co/bRjvo3LvLP pic.twitter.com/q8c7l7Pkph — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2018 Cheteshwar Pujara slams fifty Pujara notched up his fifty and batted in his trademark style. The Saurashtra batsman was dismissed for 54 off 89 deliveries and his innings comprised six boundaries. At lunch, India were 169/2 but the visitors lost Pujara soon after the break. Vintage Virat Kohli is the call and it's hard to argue as the India skipper brings up his 50



WATCH LIVE: #CAXIvIND https://t.co/bRjvo3LvLP pic.twitter.com/J9C9g8CSdl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2018 Kohli continues good form Meanwhile, captain Kohli sent the warning to Mitchell Starc and Co. ahead of the series by slamming a composed half-century. The right-handed batsman hit seven fours and a six before giving a return catch to 19-year-old Aaron Hardie. Kohli was caught-and-bowled for 64. The Indian skipper had slammed a match-winning fifty against the Aussies in the 3rd T20I to announce his arrival on the Australian soil. Ajinkya Rahane joins the list of Indians to pass 50 today, taking 115 balls to bring up the milestone.



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/bRjvo3LvLP #CAXIvIND pic.twitter.com/04T9XkIvjj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2018 Fifty for Vihari & Rahane as well! Later on, Vihari and vice-captain Rahane too notched up the fifties. While Vihari scored 53 off 88 balls, Rahane spent some time at the crease to score 56 off 123 deliveries. Rahane was retired out while Vihari was trapped in front by D'Arcy Short. India's final wicket falls for 358 with a nifty piece of work from Aaron Hardie to run out Umesh Yadav. A good fightback with the second new ball from the CAXI



Scorecard: https://t.co/bRjvo3LvLP #CAXIvIND pic.twitter.com/U8BWvsIcPI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2018 Rohit scores 40, India all out for 358 Rohit Sharma, who got a fresh lease of life in Test cricket after getting a call-up for the Australia series, scored 40 off 55 balls. Sharma struck five boundaries and a six in his knock before getting dismissed by Hardie. Hardie returned with 4/50 as India were bundled out for 358 in 92 overs. Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten for 11 as India's lower middle-order collapsed against the second new ball.