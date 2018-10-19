Cricket

They're going to speak about it for years - Azhar reflects on comical run-out

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali
Dubai, October 19: Azhar Ali revealed his Pakistan team-mates have already started mocking his bizarre dismissal in the second Test against Australia.

The Pakistan batsman was run out in ludicrous fashion on Thursday (October 18) as he assumed a drive towards the boundary had reached the rope, turning to a conversation with Asad Shafiq outside of his crease.

The ball instead stopped short and Mitchell Starc, in hot pursuit, returned it to Tim Paine, who knocked down the stumps as a static Azhar watched on.

With Pakistan ending the third day well on top and on course to a series win, Azhar found his team-mates in jovial mood later in the day.

"We (he and Shafiq) were just discussing that the ball was swinging a bit late. We both didn't realise something like this could happen," Azhar said. "We didn't see anyone chasing that ball.

"When Starc threw the ball, we still didn't think anything was happening. But when it landed in the glove of the keeper, we realised something strange was happening. The way the shot was hit to a fast bowler and the edge flew, I thought it reached the boundary.

"But there is no excuse. Everyone was pulling our leg in the dressing room but in that moment it was a shock. They're going to speak about it for years."

