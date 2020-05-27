Batsmen or bowlers? Brett Lee reveals who will find it tougher to find rhythm post-coronavirus lockdown

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt, and the Aussie cricketer-turned commentator while discussing the after-effects of this forced break said it will be tougher for both the batsmen, as well as the bowlers, to find their rhythm. The right-arm speedster stressed that it will be a touch challenging for the bowlers as they require time to get that match fitness.

Lee was asked on Star Sports show Cricket Connected 'whom will it be tougher to find their rhythm after the lockdown - Batsmen? Or Bowlers?

While sharing his thoughts, the legendary seamer said: "I think it's hard on both batsmen and bowlers. Probably takes a bit longer for a bowler to try to find that form, because it's normally a 6 to 8 week period where you get up to full pace again. Playing one day cricket or test cricket, a good 8 weeks of leading and bowling at full pace to get into that match fitness. So, it will be a bit tougher for the bowlers."

Earlier, Lee picked Steve Smith over Virat Kohli because of what the Australian batsman has been through in his career. Lee was asked to pick one of the two modern-day greats during an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa and the former Australia pacer said it was a hard choice to make.

"At the moment I would choose Smith over Kohli because of what he has been through and what he has to overcome, they are two great players, I think Smith can be as good as Don Bradman, there have been talks of him becoming just like Bradman looking at the numbers" he added.

As per rankings, Smith is at the top of the ICC Test match standings for batsmen, while Kohli is positioned at the second place. And when it comes to ODIs, Kohli holds the top spot, while Smith does not even feature in the top ten.