BBL 2021-22: Match between Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Thunder to go ahead despite Covid surge

oi-Unnikrishnan G

Adelaide, December 31: The Big Bash League (BBL 2021-22) match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder will proceed as scheduled on Friday night (December 31) despite the Covid-19 surge in the latter's camp.



Four members of the Sydney Thunder squad have returned positive PCR tests for COVID-19 on Friday (December 31) and are isolating. The remainder of the squad have returned negative PCR tests and are able to play, stated release from the Cricket Australia.



The League, Strikers and Thunder, in consultation with SA (South Australia) Health, have worked together to ensure additional safeguards are in place to protect both teams, match officials, fans and the wider community on the match night.



Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said: “Firstly, our thoughts go to everyone in the community affected by the spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks, including members of our Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder squads.



“We thank the Strikers, Thunder and SA Health for their hard work today to ensure this match can proceed.



“We will continue to work closely with our Clubs, relevant governments, broadcasters, partners and venues to ensure the season continues safely and successfully throughout January.”