BCCI announces appointment of Committees

By

Bengaluru, Dec. 18: Following their 90th AGM held earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the appointment of several committees.

At the 90th Annual General Meeting the BCCI announced the formation of Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.

Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee

1. Mr Amitabh Vijayvargiya
2. Mr Jayendra Sahgal
3. Mr Raghuram Bhat
4. Mr Prabir Chakrabarty
5. Mr Hari Narayan Pujari

Senior Tournament Committee

1. Mr Vishal Jagota
2. Mr Vikas Katyal
3. Mr Rajesh Garsondia
4. Mr Surendra Shewale
5. Mr Lalrothuama

Umpires Committee

1. Mr Amiesh Saheba
2. Mr Krishna Hariharan
3. Mr Sudhir Asnani

Differently-Abled Cricket Committee

1. Mr Ravikant Chauhan
2. Mr Sumit Jain
3. Mr Mahantesh Kivadasannavar

Source: BCCI

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 20:35 [IST]
