BCCI announces appointment of Committees

Bengaluru, Dec. 18: Following their 90th AGM held earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the appointment of several committees.
At the 90th Annual General Meeting the BCCI announced the formation of Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.
Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee
1.
Mr
Amitabh
Vijayvargiya
2. Mr Jayendra Sahgal
3. Mr Raghuram Bhat
4. Mr Prabir Chakrabarty
5. Mr Hari Narayan Pujari
Senior Tournament Committee
1.
Mr
Vishal
Jagota
2. Mr Vikas Katyal
3. Mr Rajesh Garsondia
4. Mr Surendra Shewale
5. Mr Lalrothuama
Umpires Committee
1.
Mr
Amiesh
Saheba
2. Mr Krishna Hariharan
3. Mr Sudhir Asnani
Differently-Abled Cricket Committee
1.
Mr
Ravikant
Chauhan
2. Mr Sumit Jain
3. Mr Mahantesh Kivadasannavar
Source: BCCI
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.