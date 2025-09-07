KCL 2025 Final: Kochi Blue Tigers vs Kollam Sailors Preview, Team News, Squads, Top Performers, H2H Record - All You Need to Know

Cricket BCCI Bank Balance Swells to ₹20,686 Crore: IPL Powers 39% Jump in Surplus for 2024 By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 9:54 [IST]

The BCCI has seen its financial reserves surge by Rs. 14,627 crore over the past five years, with a substantial Rs. 4,193 crore growth in the last financial year alone, leaving its cash and bank balance at Rs. 20,686 crore.

This increase came after paying all dues to state units, and the report shared at the 2024 AGM noted the general fund nearly doubled from Rs. 3,906 crore in 2019 to Rs. 7,988 crore in 2024.

The statement presented by the Honorary Secretary highlighted that the BCCI's cash and bank balance stood at Rs. 6,059 crore before disbursing any funds to state cricket associations back in 2019, rising to Rs. 20,686 crore after settling all payments owed to them. This amounts to a Rs. 14,627 crore gain over five years, with Rs. 4,193 crore added in the last year. Furthermore, the general fund saw a Rs. 4,082 crore jump in this period.

The BCCI also set aside a hefty Rs. 3,150 crore for tax liabilities in FY 2023-24, while continuing to challenge the matter in courts. Despite a noticeable dip in gross media rights income from Rs. 2,524.8 crore to Rs. 813.14 crore-primarily due to fewer home internationals-investment income soared from Rs. 533.05 crore to Rs. 986.45 crore, attributed to better returns on bank deposits.

Revenue Breakdown: IPL's Dominance

IPL earnings contributed ₹5,761 crore-about 59% of BCCI's total revenue in FY 2023-24, eclipsing all other sources and reinforcing how central the tournament has become to BCCI finances.

Other income pillars included: ICC distributions (₹1,042 crore, 10.7%), interest/investment returns (₹986 crore, 10.1%), and non-IPL media rights (₹813 crore, 8.3%); men's international tours contributed just ₹361 crore (3.7%).

The Changing Income for BCCI

Category 2022-23 (₹ Cr) 2023-24 (₹ Cr) Change (₹ Cr) % Change Bank Balance 16,493 20,686 +4,193 +25.4% General Fund 7,408 7,988 +580 +7.8% Gross Media Rights 2,524.80 813.14 –1,711.66 –67.8% Investment Income 533.05 986.45 +453.4 +85.1% Surplus Amount 1,167.99 1,623.08 +455.09 +39.0%