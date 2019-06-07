BCCI, sporting fraternity back MS Dhoni as ICC asks to remove 'Balidaan Badge' from his gloves

Dhoni is in England to play cricket not to for MahaBharta , what an idiotic debate in Indian Media,a section of Indian media is so obsessed with War they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan Or Rawanda as mercenaries.... #Idiots https://t.co/WIcPdK5V8g — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 6, 2019

Pakistan Minister criticises Dhoni

Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology slammed Dhoni by expressing his rage through twitter.

"Dhoni is in England to play cricket not to for MahaBharta, what an idiotic debate in Indian Media, a section of Indian media is so obsessed with War they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan Or Rawanda as mercenaries," Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

BCCI's response to ICC:

Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai has backed Dhoni and informed the global cricketing body that the insignia is neither religious nor commercial.

Rai told PTI, "The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can't sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know."

The CoA chief's defence is based on the fact that the para-regimental dagger logo has word 'Balidan' (sacrifice) inscribed on it, which is not the case with the logo sported by Dhoni. The argument may not cut much ice with the ICC if it strictly goes by rules.

Rai also said, "And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations."

He further added, "As far as we are concerned, the BCCI CEO (Rahul Johri) will be reaching there before the Australia game and will be speaking to the senior ICC officials."

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju: Govt doesn't intervene in affairs of sports bodies,they are autonomous. But when issue is related to country's sentiments,then interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I would like to request BCCI to take up the matter with ICC. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/AqFfCrTOqe — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

Indian Sports Ministry's response:

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Government doesn't intervene in affairs of sports bodies, they are autonomous. But when issue is related to country's sentiments, then interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I would like to request BCCI to take up the matter with the ICC."

While we are on the field, we devote ourselves to our country & we give all we can to make India proud. We all love our country & that’s exactly @msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 7, 2019

Suresh Raina backs Dhoni

India cricketer and Dhoni's deputy in IPL team Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina, has come out in support of the 37-year-old cricketer and tweeted, "While we are on the field, we devote ourselves to our country & we give all we can to make India proud. We all love our country & that's exactly @msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism."

My unasked for advice to Dhoni: You lose nothing by agreeing to ICC Rules no matter how intrusive it is. Terminate the controversy which nothing to with your awe inspiring cricket. Anti Indian forces would like this controversy to grow — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 7, 2019

Veteran politician Subramanian Swamy has this advice for Dhoni

Veteran BJP parliamentarian tweeted, "My unasked for advice to Dhoni: You lose nothing by agreeing to ICC Rules no matter how intrusive it is. Terminate the controversy which nothing to with your awe inspiring cricket. Anti Indian forces would like this controversy to grow."

.@KirenRijiju ji,

As a former Sports Minister,may I request you to kindly intervene & let #DhoniKeepTheGlove



'ICC regulations do not permit messages relating to POLITICAL,RELIGIOUS or RACIAL activities/causes'



THUS

Insignia on Dhoni's gloves do not violate the ICC regulations! pic.twitter.com/PdPbH4QeBE — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) June 7, 2019

Former Sports Minister Ajay Maken backs Dhoni

Ajay Maken tweeted, ".@KirenRijiju ji, As a former Sports Minister,may I request you to kindly intervene & let #DhoniKeepTheGlove 'ICC regulations do not permit messages relating to POLITICAL,RELIGIOUS or RACIAL activities/causes' THUS Insignia on Dhoni's gloves do not violate the ICC regulations!"

INDIA with Dhoni brother

I support Mahi brother

Jai hind Jai Bharat

Mon jai.... pic.twitter.com/IPp72U0VK5 — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) June 7, 2019

Hima Das comes in support of Dhoni

Indian athlete Hima Das also came in support of the former India captain and backed him.

Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments, In fact it honours the brave #DhoniKeepTheGlove #WorldCup2019 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 7, 2019

Actor Riteish Deshmukh backs Dhoni

"Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn't hurt anyone's sentiments, In fact it honours the brave #DhoniKeepTheGlove #WorldCup2019," tweeted the actor.

Excellent! @msdhoni is clear he will #keepthegloves with the `Balidan insignia'. @BCCI is backing Dhoni and so is a billion strong India. The insignia is neither racial, religious, political or commercial. Dhoni sticks to his guns. Like a true soldier, proud of his army & country — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) June 7, 2019

Dhoni sticks to his guns

This tweet from a senior journalist hints that Dhoni has cleared that he will not remove the logo from his gloves.

Yogeshwar Dutt backs Dhoni

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who won two gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, said removing the logo will be an insult to the Indian Army.

"The demand for the removal of this badge #ICC is not only an insult to the sacrifices of the Indian Army but the Indian Army. We all have fellow countrymen with Dhoni. #DhoniKeepTheGlove @msdhoni @ICC @BCCI," he wrote.

Tough for me to understand how @msdhoni's on field gesture on his glove is a problem to @ICC. His fans have taken inspiration out of it and he himself is a respected Lt.Col, really strange.#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/sp1vyyi8Vg — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 7, 2019

RP Singh backs Dhoni

RP Singh, too, was left bemused by the ICC's stance on the issue. "Tough for me to understand how @msdhoni's on field gesture on his glove is a problem to @ICC. His fans have taken inspiration out of it and he himself is a respected Lt.Col, really strange.#MSDhoni," he wrote.

Bhaichung Bhutia has a contrasting opinion

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, however, believes Dhoni should remove the logo and follow the rules. "A player should go by the rules and regulations. If it's against that, then Dhoni will have to remove it," Bhutia told a TV channel.