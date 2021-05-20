BCCI: India women cricket team to play first-ever Pink Ball Test against Australia from September 30 at Perth

This is the first Test at WACA since the 2017-18 Ashes match against England. This is also the first time in 15 years India women are playing a Test match against their Aussies counterparts.

The Australian women team has played three Tests at the WACA Ground, in 1958, 1984 and 2014. It'll be the first time the Perth venue is hosting a day-night Test.

"Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia," tweeted Shah.

India and England Women will also be playing a Test match in June this year. This would be the first Test for the women's team in the last seven years. The BCCI on Wednesday (May 19) had announced the annual player contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.

Teen sensation Shafali has now been elevated from Grade C to Grade B. The youngster has taken the women's game by storm and as a result, she has been rewarded by the BCCI. Punam Raut and Rajeshwari Gayakwad have also been elevated from Grade C to Grade B.

Women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Poonam Yadav are the three names that have been placed in category A and they will be getting Rs 50 lakh for this period. Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, and Jemimah Rodrigues have been placed in category B and they all will be receiving Rs 30 lakh for this period.

In Grade C, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, and Richa Ghosh have been placed and they will be getting Rs 10 lakh for this period. India women's team will next be seen in action against England as both teams will lock horns in a one-off Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.