Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BCCI invite bids for kit sponsor and official merchandising partner rights

By Pti
Current apparel sponsorship right holders Nikes contract is set to expire next month
Current apparel sponsorship right holders Nike's contract is set to expire next month

New Delhi, August 3: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (August 3) invited bids for the team's kit sponsor and official merchandising partner rights through a tender process to replace outgoing sponsor Nike.

The team's current apparel sponsorship right holders Nike's contract is set to expire next month. The sports apparel giant had a four-year deal with the BCCI for 370 crore with a royalty of 30 crore.

Under the Invitation to Tender (ITT), the winning bidder will be granted the right to be the kit sponsor and/or the official merchandising partner and various other associated rights (as defined in the ITT).

"The terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements and performance obligations are contained in the ITT which will be available from August 3, 2020 on receipt of payment of the tender fee of Rs One lakh," a BCCI release said.

The ITT will remain for purchase till August 26.

"The BCCI reserves the right at its discretion to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage without providing any reason. Merely buying the ITT does not entitle the purchaser to bid, but to bid the purchaser must buy the ITT in the name of the person/entity desiring to bid," the release stated.

More BCCI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: Top contenders for Orange Cap
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: bcci nike cricket india
Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 14:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue