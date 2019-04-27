Cricket

BCCI recommends Bumrah, Shami, Jadeja and Poonam Yadav for Arjuna award

By Pti
bumrah and shami

New Delhi, April 27: The BCCI on Saturday (April 27) recommended India pacers Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and women's team player Poonam Yadav for the Arjuna award.

The decision was taken during the Supreme Court-appointed CoA meeting in the capital.

The 25-year-old Bumrah, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians, is a regular across all three formats for India. He will be spearheading India's campaign in the upcoming World Cup in the UK.

Pacer Shami has been a crucial cog in the Indian bowling set up while all-rounder Jadeja has also made a comeback in the limited overs team and has been named in the 15-member squad for the World Cup in England and Wales.

The 27-year-old leg-spinner, Poonam, is the fourth name to be nominated. She has picked up 63 wickets from 41 ODI's and 74 wickets from 54 T20 games.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
