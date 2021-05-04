BCCI rejected Governing Council's suggestion to host IPL 2021 in UAE

There were constant debates if the IPL should have been held in India in the first place given the rising number of cases in the country.

As per the Times of India report, before the start of the tournament, the BCCI had the option of hosting the league in the UAE like last year. The Emirates Cricket Board was also spoken to about the same but eventually, the decision to continue with the original plan was taken.

"UAE was always the first choice of the IPL GC for this year's tournament. Even a week before the start of IPL, they asked BCCI to move the entire event to the UAE. Emirates Cricket Board was also put on immediate alert and they were willing to conduct IPL again even if BCCI decided to shift the tournament on such short notice.

"But nobody in the BCCI showed the urgency to take the step. The officials kept waiting for each other to make the first move and eventually the proposal was shot down," sources were quoted by TOI as saying.

As the BCCI had hosted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the bilateral series against England successfully at home amid the pandemic, leading to the IPL. It gave the board the confidence to host the IPL 2021 in the country.

"The Board got an enormous confidence boost after conducting the Test, T20I and ODI series against England at three venues smoothly. The IPL, though, was a far bigger challenge with more teams, personnel and venues at play; but the BCCI felt that it had the infrastructure to pull it off. However, they couldn't anticipate that the situation would worsen so much in the next 20-odd days from the start of IPL," the BCCI source added further.