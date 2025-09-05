Sports Bulletin For Sep 5: From New Base Price For India Jersey Sponsor To Chinnaswasmy To Host First Match Since Stampede

BCCI Sets Higher Base Price for Team India Jersey Sponsorship: Report
Published: Friday, September 5, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revised its sponsorship framework for the Indian cricket team, raising the base valuation of its lead jersey sponsor rights.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the new reserve price has been set at ₹3.5 crore per bilateral fixture and around ₹1.5 crore for games played in multilateral tournaments such as ICC and ACC events.

The revised figures are a step up from the outgoing rates of ₹3.17 crore (bilaterals) and ₹1.12 crore (multilaterals), previously paid by Dream11. This change translates into an increase of over 10 percent for bilateral games and about three percent for global competitions. The difference in rates stems largely from visibility: while a sponsor's logo is featured prominently on the chest during bilateral matches, ICC and ACC tournaments only allow placements on the sleeves, limiting brand exposure.

BCCI has floated the sponsorship tender for a three-year cycle, during which Team India is scheduled to play close to 130 matches. The period also covers two major global events - the T20 World Cup in 2026 and the ODI World Cup in 2027. Based on the new base price, industry estimates suggest the board could secure deals worth upwards of ₹400 crore, with the eventual figure likely to rise once bidding is complete.

The auction has been scheduled for September 16, which means that a new sponsor will not be finalized before the start of the Asia Cup on September 9. Senior board officials have also indicated that there is little chance of an interim sponsor filling the gap in the meantime.

Interestingly, the BCCI has outlined strict eligibility criteria in its tender document. Companies associated with betting, gaming, cryptocurrency, and tobacco will not be allowed to bid. Additionally, categories such as sportswear, banking, beverages, insurance, and household appliances are barred to avoid conflict with the board's existing partners.

The sponsorship hunt comes after Dream11's exit, which was forced by the government's newly implemented Online Gaming Act, 2025, that bans real-money gaming operations in India. With this exit, the BCCI now aims to bring in a brand capable of leveraging Team India's immense reach while also securing a financial boost for the board.