BCCI shifts India vs West Indies 2nd ODI to Visakhapatnam

However, there is no change of dates as only the venue has been changed, according to a BCCI release. The match originally was scheduled to take place in Indore's Holkar Stadium and now it will be played at the ACA-VDCA Dr YS Rajashekhar Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Though no reason was given for the change in venues, it has been learnt that a dispute between the BCCI and MPCA led to the development. BCCI has demanded 5 per cent of complimentary tickets for the match and an agreement on that regard could not be reached, leading to the change of venue.

As per new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on public sale which means the state units are left with only 10 per cent of the total count to be distributed as complimentary tickets.

In this case, the Holkar stadium has capacity to accommodate 27,000 fans and MPCA will be left with 2700 complimentary tickets. The BCCI also demands its share of free passes for its sponsors and thus the bone of contention.

"The managing committee of MPCA has decided that it is not possible to organise the second ODI between India and West Indies in Indore if BCCI doesn't back down from it's demand of complimentary tickets. We have intimated BCCI," the association joint secretary Milind Kanmadikar had said.

"We cannot accept BCCI's demand for hospitality tickets. We have only 7000 seats in the pavilion (hospitality) gallery and going by 10 per cent, we would be left with only 700 seats. Now if we give five per cent of that, we are left with only 350 hospitality tickets," Kanmadikar said.

"Even we have to cater demands of our members, various government agencies. We also have only 10 per cent complimentaries in our state unit's constitution but from that we can give the amount (five percent from each gallery) BCCI wants," he said.

However, a BCCI official said the issue goes beyond that of free passes. The official also suggested that the issue is not that of tickets but something else. "During India's tour of the West Indies in 2017, Milind Kanmadikar was supposed to be the administrative manager. But CoA chief Vinod Rai scuttled it as he felt that it was a glorified junket for state unit officials. Kanmadikar has not forgotten that slight and this is his way of getting back," he said.