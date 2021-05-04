BCCI suspends IPL 2021 indefinitely as COVID-19 disaster strikes the league

"Yes, IPL 2021 is suspended due to rising Covid-19 cases. Other modalities will be worked out in consultation with franchises. GC and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are putting head together in this matter," a senior BCCI official told Mykhel.

In its official release, the BCCI said: "The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind.

These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times."

Things went in disarray when two players from Kolkata Knight Riders and three non-playing members of Chennai Super Kings, including bowling coach L Balaji, tested positive for the deadly virus on May 2.

The BCCI was forced to postpone Match 30 of IPL 2021 between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 3) after two players from the Kolkata franchise -- Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy -- tested positive.

On Tuesday (May 4), Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra reportedly tested positive.

All this forced the BCCI - which has been under a lot of pressure - to take the ultimate step to ensure players' safety and its reputation. Earlier it was being reported that the board was considering shifting the remainder of IPL 14 to Mumbai.