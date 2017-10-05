Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets engaged to his 'better half' Nupur Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 5: Two days after revealing the identity of his would-be wife, India pacer Bhuvneshar Kumar has been engaged.

The 27-year-old pacer from Meerut has been engaged to his 'better half' Nupur Nagar.

As per reports, the cricketer - who is on a break after the conclusion of India-Australia ODI series - has been hitched.

Congratulations to @BhuviOfficial and Nupur Nagar on getting engaged. May God bless you with lots of happiness. pic.twitter.com/OpIV4gZ8m2 — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) October 4, 2017

Earlier on Wednesday, the speedster broke the hearts of several of his female fans after introducing Nupur on the social media handle as his better half.

The handsome looking cricketer from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district took to his Instagram account posted a picture of his romantic date with his life partner Nupur Nagar.

Tagging his life partner @nupurnagar, Bhuvneshwar captioned the adorable image, "Here's the better half of the picture."

We hope that the cricketer soon announces his wedding dates soon. The right-handed India pacer had earlier, this year, posted half of the same picture featuring just him.

Bhuvneshwar had captioned the image back then as, "Dinner date full pic soon".

Earlier, the cricketer was rumoured to be dating Anusmriti Sarkar, a Tollywood and Bengali model and actress with whom the cricketer was spotted in Mumbai.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster later took to his social media handle to quash the rumours of his link-ups and rejected it categorically.

"Whoever going with this false rumour of me dating her", please note she is definitely not the one you are looking for!! So please stop spreading it. I myself will introduce the one when it's time."