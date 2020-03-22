Stumped by wife's googly: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals how better half Nupur hacked his Facebook account

In a chat show on Cricbuzz titled 'Spicy Pitch', the cricketer along with his wife Nupur said, "She (Nupur) asked me for the Facebook password but I made some excuses. So the next days she tells me that this is your new password. She literally hacked my account and I have not used Facebook since then."

Bhuvneshwar had first met Nupur when he was 13 and the love birds got married in 2017.

Bhuvneshwar made an immediate impact on his ODI debut against Pakistan when the UP-cricketer clean-bowled Mohammad Hafeez on the first ball he bowled in international cricket. Bhuvneshwar, thus, became the first Indian bowler to achieve this feat in the 50-over format and became an integral part of the national side. The speedster was the first Indian bowler to pick up a fifer in all three formats of the game.

Nupur revealed that her husband's spell in his debut T20I against Pakistan, in 2012, is her favourite.

"His debut against Pakistan. I was in the hostel then and my friends did not have any idea about me and Bhuvi. So they were also very impressed with his bowling. While watching the match they were saying 'call that 15-number T-shirt guy for bowling' and I was happy knowing that he was in demand," Nupur revealed.

Bhuvneshwar is aiming for a good season in the IPL 2020 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for whom he is the vice-captain. The tournament has been deferred till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.