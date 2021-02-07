Big Bash League 2020-21: Full List of Award Winners, Records and Statistics

Vince guided Sydney Sixers to a solid 188 for six in the final of the domestic T20 league. The English cricketer played a terrific knock of 90 runs off 60 deliveries, in an innings which was laced with ten boundaries and three maximums. Their bowlers did well to defend the target as they restricted the Scorchers to 161/9 to wrap up a 27-run victory.

Vince puts up stellar show as Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers to clinch third BBL title

Here's the list of award winners and stats from the tournament:

# WINNERS: Sydney Sixers have picked up the BBL crown for a record third time. They have joined Perth Scorchers as the two teams to have now won the title the maximum number of times.

# Player of the Match (FINAL): James Vince was awarded the player of the match for his match-winning knock in the final.

# Player of the Tournament: Joshua Philippe (Sydney Sixers) was named Player of the Tournament.

# Best bowling figures in the final: Ben Dwarshuis (4-0-37-3) of Sydney Sixers.

# Most Runs in the tournament (BKT Golden bat): Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder) (543 runs).

# Most Wickets in the tournament: Jhye Richardson (29 wickets)

# Most Centuries: Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder) & Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) - 1 each

# Most Half-Centuries: Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat) - 5

# Highest Score by a batsman in the tournament: 110 by Alex Hales (ST)

# Most Number of Sixes in the tournament: Alex Hales - 30

# Most Number of Fours in the tournament: James Vince - 59

# Highest total in the tournament: 232/5 by Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers.

# Most Sixes in an innings: Nicolas Pooran (Melbourne Stars) & Alex Hales (ST) - 8.

# Most Ducks in the tournament: Will Jacks (Hobart Hurricanes) & Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) - 3

# Highest Batting Average (minimum 10 matches): Jimmy Peirson (Brisbane Heat) - 46.28

# Highest strike-rate in the tournament (minimum 10 matches): Nathan McAndrew (Sydney Thunder) - 205.71

# Best bowling figures in an innings: Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Brisbane Heat) - 4-0-15-5 vs Hobart Hurricanes

# Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the tournament: Joshua Philippe (Sydney Sixers) - 16 (15 Catches & 1 Stumping)

# Most stumpings in the tournament: Sam Billings & Sam Harper - 3 stumpings each.

# Most Catches in the tournament: Jordan Silk (Sydney Sixers) - 16

# Highest batting partnership in the tournament: Matthew Wade & D'Arcy Short - 145 runs of Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers. It was an opening partnership.

# Highest match aggregate in the tournament: 418 runs (Sydney Sixers & Sydney Thunder)

# Highest win margin: 145 runs (Sydney Sixers 205/4) beat Melbourne Renegades (60/10).